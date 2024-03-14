March 13, 2024
Dune Part 2-Deadpool 3: Most-Anticipated Hollywood Sequels Of 2024
Dune: Part Two is a 2024 American epic sci-fi is about Paul Atreides who plans to unite with Chani. This movie is starred by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.
Source: IMDb
Deadpool & Wolverine is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters. Directed by Shawn Levy, this movie is starred by Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds.
Source: IMDb
It is a sequel to the film Joker from 2019, directed by Todd Phillips and starred by Ken Leung, Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz.
Source: IMDb
Gladiator II is followed by Lucius, the son of Maximus' love Lucilla, after Maximus' death. This movie is directed by Ridley Scott and starred by Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.
Source: IMDb
After leaving off from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the story continues. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, the movie is starred by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.
Source: IMDb
The movie revolves around the two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is starred by Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Rachel House.
Source: IMDb