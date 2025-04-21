Easter Doubles As Family Fun For Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Easter Day on April 20. The day doubled up as their mother and veteran actress's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor shared a series of photos from the special day on Instagram. She shared a glimpse of the cake, which carried a message for her mother as well as for easter.
In an adorable selfie, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a special headgear made of paper. It was decorated with special bunny ears to commemorate the Easter bunny. The actress also donned a cross in the photo.
In another candid click, she could be seen playfully posing with Easter eggs.
For the shoot, Karisma opted for a Pink coloured long dress, which is perfect for the summer wardrobe.
Her outfit was from the clothing label - ekaco. She teamed the dress with a hot pink blazer, giving the ensemble a chic look.
Karisma kept her tresses open for the day.
She paired the look with sports shoes and sunglasses.