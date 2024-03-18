March 18, 2024
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Soulful Bollywood Songs To Listen On This Festive Occasion
Kun Faya Kun song from Rockstar featuring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best tracks to listen on the occasion of Eid.
Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a must have for your Eid playlist.
Khwaja Mere Khwaja is one of the best songs to listen on the festival of Eid.
Yoon Shabnami from Saawariyan is a soulful song to listen with your loved ones on Eid.
Piya Haji Ali from is one of the songs that comes to our mind when we want to listen to something on the occasion of Eid.
