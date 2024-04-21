April 20, 2024
Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds Attend The Fall Guy Premiere In Berlin
Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt recently marked their appearance at premiere for their upcoming film, The Fall Guy, in Berlin.
The lead pair evidently showcased their camaraderie on the red carpet.
Ryan Reynolds, who essays the role of Colt Seavers in the film, opted for a slick suit from the house of Gucci.
The actor interacted with his fans prior to heading into the screening.
Emily Blunt on the other hand, opted for a fitted A-line midi in a deep royal blue, accentuated with statement gold embellishments and serpentine belt.
The actress was also photographed clicking selfies with fans prior to heading in for the premiere.
The Fall Guy is slated for a theatrical release on May 3.
