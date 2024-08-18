Republic Entertainment Desk
Emily In Paris Screening: Lily Collins Steals The Show
Lily Collins, star of Netflix series Emily In Paris, shared a series of pictures with her costars, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, at a Los Angeles fan screening.
Collins shared photos on Instagram showcasing her audience and costars, Julien and Luc, and Emily in a black off-shoulder dress with a pink bow, showcasing her style on the platform.
The pictures showcased the audience at the Egyptian Theatre, along with the "three musketeer's" candid shots of posing, laughing, entering, and taking snaps.
Collins expressed gratitude to the fans who attended the @emilyinparis fan screening, thanking them for their support and enjoying the season.
Lily Collins announced the show's return for a third and fourth season earlier this year.
Lily Collins has shared first-look photos for season 3 of Emily in Paris, revealing that the cast, including Lucien Laviscount, will return to Netflix.
