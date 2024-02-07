January 10, 2024
Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Angela Bassett arrive at Governors Award 2024
Barbie star Margot Robbie ditched the pink to walk the red carpet in a black cut-out gown.
Source: 21 Met Gala/X
Killers of the Flowers Moon actress Lily Gladstone also wore an all-black ensemble.
Source: 21MEt Gala/X
Emma Stone arrived at the Governors Awards 2024 in a pink sequin dress.
Source: 21METGala/X
Cillian Murphy posed with his Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr.
Source: 21METGala/X
Leonardo Di Caprio also posed for the shutterbugs in a crisp black suit teamed with a white shirt.
Source: 21METGala/X
Natalia Portman opted for a cut-out black gown for the event.
Source: 21MetGala/X
Emily Blunt looked chic in a black low-neckline gown with embellished details.
Source: 21METGala/X
Angela Bassett, honoree of the night, donned a Dolce and Gabbana nude tulle gown.
Source: 21 MetGala/X