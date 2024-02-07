January 16, 2024
Emmy Awards 2024: Succession to The Bear, Here's Where You Can Stream Winning Titles
The Bear won a total of 10 awards at the Emmys. The show is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: FX
BEEF was close behind with 8 wins in its kitty. It can be streamed on the OTT platform, Netflix.
Source: IMDb
The Last of Us bagged 8 awards at the Emmys. It can be watched on Prime Video in India.
Source: IANS
HBO show Succession won all the major awards this season ending the night with 6 wins. It can be watched on Jio Cinema.
Source: HBO
The White Lotus won in 5 categories. It is available to stream on Jio Cinema.
Source: HBO
Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, bagged 4 awards and can be watched on Netflix.
Source: IMDb