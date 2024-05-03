May 3, 2024
Enjoyed Challengers? Tennis Movies To Watch Next
7 Days in Hell is about the documentary-style exploring the rivalry between two world-renowned tennis players in a seven-day match in 2001, directed by Jake Szymanski.
Naomi Osaka is about the documentary that follows Naomi Osaka's year, from the U.S. Open to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, showcasing her exceptional performance and preparations.
Battle Of The Sexes is about the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs is the true story, directed by Jonathan Dayton and starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, and Andrea Riseborough
King Richard is a documentary exploring the transformation of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams following their father Richard's coaching, starring Will Smith, Annanue Ellis-Taylor.
The Squid and The Whale follows two Brooklyn boys dealing with their parents' divorce in the 1980s, directed by Noah Baumbach and written by Baumbach, and stars Owen Kline, Jeff.
The Witches of Eastwick is about three single women living in a picturesque village who face a mysterious, flamboyant man, granting their wishes but at a cost.
Wimbeldon is about a tennis player who loses ambition and ranks 119, but meets a young female player who helps him regain focus for Wimbledon.
