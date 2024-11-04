Ethnic Goals: Baby John Star Keerthy Suresh Slays In Traditional Wear

Keerthy wore a lime and white Mishru lehenga for weddings, adorned with delicate beadwork, sequins, lace, and mirrorwork, paired with a strappy blouse and a breezy dupatta.
Keerthy Suresh wore a muted Falguni Shane Peacock saree, paired with a full-sleeved blouse, showcasing a chic and glamorous blend of elegance.
Keerthy donned a golden ivory organza saree, paired with a short-sleeved blouse, and a studded necklace as her only accessory.
Keerthy wore a kurta palazzo set from Vaashi promotions, featuring an ivory embroidered outfit from Anita Dongre, paired with a sheer dupatta.
Keerthy's blush pink floral drape, adorned with delicate flowers, paired with a shimmery backless blouse, has captured our hearts in the past.
Keerthy's chic wedding guest outfit features a sparkly gold saree, sequined drape from Rimple & Harpreet Narula, and a multi-colored embroidered blouse for contrast.
Keerthy Suresh shines in a stunning golden saree, paired with a delicate white and gold blouse. Her look is complete with a beautiful gajra and exquisite jewelry from Jaipur gems.
Keerthy Suresh paired a floral white sheer saree from Tifara with a plain white blouse, showcasing her versatility in fashion.
Keerthy Suresh radiates elegance in a hot pink saree paired with an intricately embellished gold blouse, exuding timeless grace and sophistication.
Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in a black saree with a sleek sleeveless blouse, displaying her effortless elegance.
