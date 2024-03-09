March 9, 2024
Eugene Levy Honoured With Star At Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Catherine O'Hara Pays Tribute
Eugene Levy was recently honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
His daughter Sarah Levy and long-time co-star Catherine O'Hara were present for the ceremony.
Eugene and Catherine have featured together as Johnny Rose and Moira Rose in long-running show Schitt's Creek.
Catherine also paid an emotional tribute to the actor ahead of the star's unveiling.
Also present for the occasion, was actor Jason Biggs.
Eugene Levy, who holds a recurring role in series Only Murders in the Building, will next be seen in film Summer Camp.
