April 21, 2024
Euphoria, Dune, The Amazing Spiderman: Zendaya Starrer Titles To Watch Before Challengers
Challengers is all set to hit the big screens on April 26. The film stars Zendaya as a tennis coach.
Source: Instagram
The actress previously featured in a brief role in Dune: Part One headlined by Timothee Chalamet.
Source: IMDb
She also featured in the second part of the film as the female lead.
Source: X
Zendaya shot to fame for her portrayal of a high schooler struggling with drug problems in Euphoria.
Source: X
She featured alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland in the 2017 film Spider-man: Homecoming.
Source: IMDb
She also played a pivotal role in the film's sequel Spiderman No Way Home.
Source: IMDB