April 16, 2024
Famous Biopics Based On Artists' Life You Must Watch
Bhumika, a 1977 film directed by Shyam Benegal, is based on the memoir of Marathi actress Hansa Wadkar, who lived a flamboyant and unconventional life. The film stars Smita Patil, Amol Palekar.
Source: IMDb
Chaplin is a 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama film, adapted from Chaplin's books My Autobiography and Chaplin: His Life.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati is a film based on the life of actress Savitri, said to be the first female superstar of the Indian film industry.
Source: IMDb
Iruvar: Mohanlal and Prakash Raj gave outstanding performances in a film loosely based on the life of MGR and Karunanidhi.
Source: IMDb
Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life, including drug addiction, arrest, relationship with his father, and acting career.
Source: IMDb
My Week with Marilyn is a 2011 British drama film, directed by Simon Curtis and written by Adrian Hodges, based on Colin Clark's books.
Source: IMDb
Milan Luthria directed a film Dirty Picture based on the life of South industry sex symbol Silk Smitha, known for her raunchy numbers.
Source: IMDb
The Life and Death Of Peter Sellers is a 2004 British/American film based on Roger Lewis's book. Directed by Stephen Hopkins, it stars Geoffrey Rush, Miriam Margo.
Source: IMDb