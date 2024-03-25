March 24, 2024
Fashion, Thalaivii, Emergency: BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut's Most Unique Roles
One of Kangana Ranaut's most keynote roles has been 2007 release Life In A... Metro, in which she essayed the role of Neha, an employee in an emotionally abusive relationship with her married boss.
The following year Kangana essayed the fictional role of model Shonali Gujral in Fashion which traced the dark underbelly of showbiz.
Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the sequel to 2011's Tanu Weds Manu, saw Kangana assume a double role - Tanu as well as Datto.
Queen is arguably one of Kangana's most-loved roles. She played the role of Rani Mehra, a bride-to-be who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being left by her fiance.
Panga saw the actress essay the role of a forgotten Kabaddi world champion who re-starts her journey to greatness, also simultaneously taking care of her family.
Thalaivii (2021) saw Kangana assume the role of J Jayalaithaa. The film was released in Hindi and Tamil.
Kangana will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film, Emergency. Set to release on June 14, the film has been directed as well as produced by Kangana.
