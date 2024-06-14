June 14, 2024
Father's Day 2024: Piku To Paa, Bollywood Movies To Watch With You Dad
The Indian biographical film Dangal follows Singh's life and his daughters' journey towards success, starring Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
Angrezi medium is about a single mithai shop owner and father embark on a new journey to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London, rekindling their relationships and bonds.
Paa is about a father who tries to help his son cope with a rare condition that causes the young boy to age beyond his years. A father tries to help his son cope with a rare health condition.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about Farooq Sheikh who stars as Sanjay Thapar, while Ranbir Kapoor portrays Bunny's father, Kabir Bunny Thapar.
Jawaani Jaaneman is about a carefree middle-aged man, known for parties and beautiful women, becomes the father of a young girl, who unexpectedly announces she's pregnant.
102 Not Out is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language comedy drama film directed by Umesh Shukla and written by Saumya Joshi, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as father-son duo.
Akele Hum Akele Tum is about an estranged couple who fights for their son's custody, directed by Mansoor Khan and written by Nasir Hussain, starring Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Master Adil.
