January 20, 2024
Feeling Demotivated? Watch These Hindi Movies On OTT To Boost Your Morale
In college, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his refreshing outlook. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive.
Source: IMDb
A housewife and caterer, Shashi, is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and a wife.
Source: IMDb
After a series of career and relationship downturns, Kaira begins suffering from insomnia. She contacts Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist, who uses unconventional methods to treat her.
Source: IMDb
Rani is devastated after her fiance leaves her just before the wedding. Undeterred, she decides to go on their honeymoon alone where she gets pulled out of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself.
Source: IMDb
Friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears.
Source: IMDb
Aaliya is not ready for commitment even after a decade-long friendship with Abhay. She remains indifferent when he follows her to Australia but is finally shaken when he announces his wedding.
Source: IMDb
On the occasion of their 30th anniversary, Kamal and Neelam invite their family and friends on a cruise. However, on the journey, they learn many life lessons and change for the better.
Source: Pinterest