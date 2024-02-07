January 27, 2024

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover Attend Film Screening Together

Team Fighter recently came out in celebration of their film which hit theatres on January 25. Sidharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor attended the event together.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan who played Shamsher Pathania, Akshay Oberoi who played Basheer Khan, and Anil Kapoor who played Rakesh Jaisingh, posed together for the paparazzi.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik and Akshay were even pictured engaging in candid conversation.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Anil and Hrithik were also clicked sharing a warm hug before they left the venue.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Fighter is currently running in theatres.

Source: Varinder Chawla

