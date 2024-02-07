January 27, 2024
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover Attend Film Screening Together
Team Fighter recently came out in celebration of their film which hit theatres on January 25. Sidharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor attended the event together.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan who played Shamsher Pathania, Akshay Oberoi who played Basheer Khan, and Anil Kapoor who played Rakesh Jaisingh, posed together for the paparazzi.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik and Akshay were even pictured engaging in candid conversation.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Anil and Hrithik were also clicked sharing a warm hug before they left the venue.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Fighter is currently running in theatres.
Source: Varinder Chawla