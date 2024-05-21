May 21, 2024
Films Based On Author Ruskin Bonds Books: 7 Khoon Maaf To The Blue Umbrella
Junoon is based on the 1857 War of Independence, an Indian Nawab who desires to wed an Anglo-Indian woman, but her obstinate mother prevents it.
Source: IMDb
The Blue Umbrella is based on a small village girl's stolen umbrella which leads to a greedy tea seller, who is interested in buying it.
Source: IMDb
7 Khoon Maaf is based on Susanna, desperate for love, marries multiple times as her husbands mysteriously die. Directed by Shival Bhardwaj, written by Ruskin Bond, this movie stars Priyanka Chopra.
Source: IMDb
Bombay Talkies is about four short stories that celebrate 100 years of Hindi cinema, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and starring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, and Saqib Saleem.
Source: IMDb
A Death In The Gunj is about a shy Indian student's life is thrown into chaos during a family road trip, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, written by Mukul Sharma and Disha Rindani.
Source: IMDb
A black cat and Miss Bellows arrive at Mr. Bond's cottage after he brings an old broomstick from an antique shop, directed by Bhargav Saikia and written by Ruskin Bond.
Source: IMDb
Chachi Funeral is directed by Gaurav Bal and written by Ruskin Bond, stars Deepti Girotra, Yashita Gulwani, and Vivek Pawar.
Source: IMDb