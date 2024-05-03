May 2, 2024
Films That Were Rejected By Priyanka Chopra
Deepika Padukone's iconic role as Veronica in Homi Adajania's Cocktail was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra, making her a memorable figure in the industry.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Jonas declined the offer to play the female lead in Salman Khan's sports drama, preferring her cousin Parineeti Chopra to play the role.
Source: IMDb
Chopra initially rejected the role of a college student in Chetan Bhagat's film adaptation of 2 States, fearing it would be too revealing.
Source: IMDb
In 2010, John Abraham was cast as the antagonist, while Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were approached to co-star. Kapoor declined due to repetitiveness and Chopra opted out due to scheduling.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Jonas rejected a Madhur Bhandarkar film Heroine due to repetitiveness of the Fashion script movie, while Kareena Kapoor Khan gained from her decision.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Jonas declined the lead singer role in Fanney Khan due to date issues, while director Atul Manjrekar confirmed Madhavan's finalization due to scheduling changes.
Source: IMDb