June 20, 2024
Five Came Back To Bobby Kennedy For President, Historical Documentaries On Netflix
Five Came Back, an American documentary analyzing war-related works by five directors, won two Emmy Awards and received critical acclaim on Netflix in 2017.
Source: IMDb
Bobby Kennedy for President is a documentary television series that focuses on the political rise of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in the 1960s.
Source: IMDb
Challengers is a thrilling sports romance-drama by Luca Guadagnino, featuring Tashi, a former tennis prodigy, and her husband, overcoming a losing streak.
Source: IMDb
World War II Frontlines is the docuseries that vividly brings WWII to life through enhanced archival footage and diverse voices from all sides of the conflict.
Source: IMDb
Testament Of The Moses is the docudrama series explores Moses' life as a prince, prophet, and more, providing insights from theologians and historians.
Source: Netflix
Hitler, Nazis is a captivating docuseries delves into Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule, and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust and Nuremberg trials.
Source: Netflix
The Terracotta Warriors is a docuseries of the terracotta warriors who guarded the first Chinese emperor's tomb is recounted through archeological evidence and reenactments.
Source: Netflix