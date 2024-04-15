April 15, 2024
Flowers You Can Grow In Your Balcony This Summer
Vincas can grow well in garden beds, containers, and hanging baskets. Vincas require full sun and well-draining soil. They are low maintenance in terms of pests, diseases and fertilizing.
Marigold plants can be grown indoors as long as they receive plenty of sunlight and are grown in well-draining soil.
Garden balsam flowers can grow well in containers on balconies and terraces. Just make sure to use a large pot with ample drainage holes.
Zinnias are beautiful flowers that are great for butterfly gardens. Zinnia flowers come in white, light green, yellow, orange, red, and purple. They can be easily grown in flower containers.
Cosmos is a whimsical flower that are easy to grow from seed in blacony, and their daisy-like blooms that unfurl in shades of white, pink, purple, yellow, and orange.
The ideal flowers to grow on your balcony for year-round colour and brightness are petunias. Petunias should be planted in a fairly sunny spot, and they should never get fully dry.
The night jasmine has beautiful white flowers and a soft, subtle scent that can fill your balcony with a pleasant atmosphere.
