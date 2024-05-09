May 8, 2024
Friday OTT Releases: 11 New Movies, Shows Coming On Netflix, Prime Video, Jio
Sony Liv -Undekhi returns with new episodes featuring Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others.
Source: SONYLIV
Netflix- Netflix's docuseries, Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román, follows a Spanish chef accused of using fake identities and secrets for success.
Source: Netflix
Netflix- New Netflix releases on May 10, 2024, include The Ultimatum: South Africa, a reality show featuring six couples swapping partners in an emotional experiment.
Source: Netflix
Netflix- Netflix returns with another season of Blood of Zeus, focusing on Heron, the illegitimate son of Zeus, on an adventurous mission to protect Earth from gods and monsters.
Source: IMDb
Theatrical release- The sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, follows a young chimpanzee, Noa, and a human named Mae, showcasing an ensemble cast.
Source: IMDb
HOiCHOI-Chaalchitra Ekhon, a Bengali film, pays tribute to Mrinal Sen in his centenary year, focusing on his journey and mentor-protégé relationship.
Source: IMDb
Netflix-Living with Leopards is a nature documentary showcasing two leopards' life from infancy to adulthood, along with other OTT releases on May 10, 2024.
Source: Netflix
LionsGate Play-The Marsh King's Daughter is about Neil Burger's thriller follows a mother's quest to kill her father after escaping prison, featuring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, and Garrett Hedlund.
Source: IMDb
New Jio Cinema release include Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, a thrilling horror thriller drama about teenage girls' lives shattered by a mysterious assailant.
Source: IMDb
Theatres- A biographical film about entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries after overcoming academic hurdles and employing differently-abled individuals, starring Rajkummar Rao.
Source: IMDb
Jio Cinema-Murder in Mahim is based on the upcoming mystery crime thriller, based on Jerry Pinto's novel, features a police officer and retired journalist solving a complex murder case.
Source: IMDb