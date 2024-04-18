April 17, 2024
Friday OTT Releases: New Movies, Shows Arriving On Netflix, JioCinema, Disney Hotstar
Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, focuses on a young field agent at the Prime Minister's office combating terrorism and corruption. Watch it on Jio Cinema.
Chief Detective 1958 is an upcoming drama on Disney+ Hotstar set before the events of Chief Inspector, following detective Park Young-Han and his comrades in their fight against corruption.
Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is about Orlando Bloom, an English actor, who embarks on a global journey to learn extreme sports like rock climbing, wingsuiting, and free diving.
The Tourist is about Jamie Dornan and Daniella Macdonald return to The Tourist, playing The Man/Elliot Stanley/Eugene Cassidy and Helen Chambers respectively, as the former faces a family feud.
The Siren is about an ambulance driver, turned criminal, eagerly awaits his 14-year prison release, directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj, starring Anupama Parameswaran. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
