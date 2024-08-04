Republic Entertainment Desk
Friendship Day 2024: Movies To Watch On This Occasion
RRR is a historical fiction film that portrays the friendship and fight against the British Raj between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Source: IMDb
In this film, three childhood friends set out on a soul-stirring adventure, exploring various aspects of life. This heartfelt tale of friendship showcases how each of the three protagonists rediscover
Source: IMDb
3 Idiots is a blockbuster film based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, showcasing the bond between three college friends, Farhan, Raju, and Rancho, and the pressures of peer pressure.
Source: IMDB
The movie explores the power of shared experiences in bringing people closer, as three flight attendants, desperate for cash, covertly save their livelihoods after their employer goes bankrupt.
Source: IMDb
Madgaon Express is a story about three childhood friends, Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, who embark on a trip to Goa despite facing numerous tragedies and bad luck.
Source: IMDb
The Ayan Mukerji-directed film, produced by Karan Johar, explores the dynamics of friendship through the journey of four friends overcoming responsibilities and heartbreaks.
Source: IMDb
The Aamir Khan-starrer explores self-discovery through Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth, highlighting friendship and changing dynamics, with Sameer being a non-believer and Siddharth being unique.
Source: IMDb