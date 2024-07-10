From Love Aaj Kal To Tamasha: Bollywood Movies On Modern-day Relationships | Republic World
From Love Aaj Kal To Tamasha: Bollywood Movies On Modern-day Relationships
Love Aaj Kal (2009) tells two love stories, one past and one present, showcasing the timeless nature of love and heartbreak across generations.
Source: IMDb
Two strangers, Ved and Tara, meet in Corsica, hiding their real identities. They reunite in India, but Ved struggles with his true self. Tara helps him discover his passion and true identity.
Source: IMDb
A depressed businessman, Aditya, meets a lively woman, Geet, on a train. She helps him find happiness, and they fall in love during a journey together. Along the way, they learn valuable life lessons
Source: X
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about Kabir and Naina form a bond during a trekking trip, but Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. Years later, they reconnect, but Kabir cherishes his dreams more.
Source: IMDb
Shudh Desi Romance is about the romantic comedy follows three young people who defy societal norms and follow their hearts, directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Jaydeep Sahni.
Source: IMDb
Ae Dil hai Mushkil is about the story that follows Alizeh and Ayan, two characters who navigate life, love, and heartbreak, exploring the various forms and transformations of love.
Source: IMDb
Shakun Batra directs a film, Gehraiyaan exploring the complexities of modern human relationships, with writers like Ayesha DeVitre and Sumit Roy, and stars Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah.
Source: IMDb