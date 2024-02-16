February 15, 2024
From Majestic to Kranti, Here Are Best Films Of Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa
Kurukshetra is a 2019 film directed by Naganna and starring Darshan Thoogudeep, Arjun Sarja, V. Ravichandran, and Ambarish. It is based on the epic Mahabharata.
Source: IMDb
Inspector Vikram is a story revolves around a villain who is smarter than the average criminal and heads a drug racket. Directed by Narasimha and written by Guru Kashyap and is starred Prajwal Devaraj
Gajendra is a kind-hearted person and decides to make him fall in love. Directed by M.D. Sridhar and written Gautam Siddharth and is starred by Darshan Thoogudeep, Sanah Thimmayyah Devaraj.
Directed by Tarun Sudhir and written by M Chandramouli, and Tarun Sudhir, the movie is starred by Darshan Thoogudeep and Asha Bhat. Raghava lives in Lucknow with his son Arjun and is the head cook
Kranti is an action directed by Harikrishna and it stars Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachita Ram, and V Ravichandran. The film is about a businessman who returns to India after 20 years to celebrate.
Darshan Thoogudeepa starred in 2023 Kannada-language action drama film Kaatera. Kaatera is directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.
A man tries to stop the ruthless business tycoon from destroying a village's livelihood. Directed by V. Harikrishna Ponkumaran and written by ChetanV. Harikrishna.
