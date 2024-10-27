From Vicky-Katrina To Akshay Kumar, Throwback Diwali Photos Of Bollywood Celebs

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Diwali with their families, sharing joyful moments and stunning photos on social media.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's stunning Diwali look in a blue lehenga as she lights a diya, spreading love and warmth
Source: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared adorable pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.
Source: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable Diwali family portrait with Saif Ali Khan and their two little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh.
Source: kareenakapoorkhan/iInstagram
Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his family on Instagram, sharing a post with the entire clan.
Source: instagram
Anushka Sharma shared a photo with her family, wishing them a blessed Diwali and wishing their light to grow brighter and bring them closer to their life's purpose.
Source: Instagram
Twinkle Khanna shared a heartfelt photo with actor husband Akshay Kumar, wishing them a happy Diwali filled with love, light, and laughter.
Source: Instagram
Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn embraced their fans in a Diwali photo on Instagram.
Source: instagram
Karisma Kapoor shared stunning Diwali photos in white sarees, showcasing their impressive night-out looks.
Source: Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan shared glimpses of Diwali celebrations with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan at their residence.
Source: Instagram