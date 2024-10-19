Gadar 2 To Border: Best Sunny Deol Movies To Watch On His Birthday

Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol released the first look of Jaat, on October 19, on his 67th birthday.
Source: Sunny Deol/Instagram
Sunny Deol's portrayal of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri as a leading actor in Bollywood inspired the generation of Indians on the film's patriotic theme.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol plays Govind Dalvi, a socially conscious lawyer fighting for justice and women's rights, in the iconic 1993 film Damini, advocating for protagonist Damini.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, a valiant Sikh truck driver who defies borders and obstacles to reunite with his Pakistani Muslim love, Sakina, in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
Source: Instagram
Sunny Deol plays Ajay Mehra, a wronged boxer seeking revenge and justice against his tormentors in the 1990 blockbuster film Ghayal.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol plays Karan, but is also known as Jeet, a passionate and principled man seeking revenge for his family's destruction in the 1996 action drama film Jeet.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol plays Puran Singh, a diligent lawyer caught in a chaotic family reunion, in the 2018 comedy film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol played the iconic role of Lieutenant Sunil Malhotra an SF Officer in Indian Navy and Juhi Chawla (Kiran's husband).
Source: IMDB
Sunny Deol stars as DCP Rajshekhar Azad, a role tailor-made for him, in the 2001 action-drama film Indian.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol portrayed Kashi in the 1996 Hindi action thriller film Ghatak: Lethal, fighting against gangster Katya to safeguard his village's rights.
Source: IMDb
Sunny Deol portrays Major Arun Khanna in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, an Indian spy working for the RAW in Kashmir, undercover as Major Ravi Batra.
Source: IMDb