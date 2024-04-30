April 30, 2024
Gal Gadot Birthday: Wonder Woman To Fast Five, Her Best Movies
Ralph Breaks The Internet is set in the six years after Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, leading to a new adventure.
Source: IMDb
Wonder Woman 2017 is about Diana, an Amazonian warrior, who embarks on a war journey after a pilot crashes, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
Source: IMDb
Wonder Woman 84 is about Diana who faces a colleague and a businessman seeking extreme wealth, as an ancient wish-granting artefact goes missing, leading to a world of destruction.
Source: IMDb
You Can't Save The World Alone is about Diana who faces a colleague and a businessman seeking extreme wealth, as an ancient wish-granting artefact goes missing, leading to a world of destruction.
Source: IMDb
Criminal is about a CIA operative's memories, secrets and skills that are implanted into a death-row inmate to prevent a diabolical plot. It stars Kevin Costner, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
Source: IMDb
Date Night is about is a hilarious film featuring Steve Carell and Tina Fey as a mistaken suburban couple who accidentally take another couple's reservation at a popular restaurant.
Source: IMDb
Snow White is about the live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, directed by Marc Webb, stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Martin Klebba.
Source: IMDb