March 9, 2024
Gal Gadot Movies To Watch On OTT: Red Notice To Wonder Woman
Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, to discover her full powers and true destiny. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie is starred by Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin
Source: IMDb
Jusice League is about restoration of faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie is starred by Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.
Source: IMDb
Red Noice revolves around an interpol agent successfully who tracks down the world's most wanted art thief. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the movie is starred by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds
Source: Varinder Chawla
It is about the vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie is starred by Tom Bateman, Annette Bening.
Source: IMDb
CIA agent Bill Pope is on a mission to save a hacker from a dreaded criminal. Directed by Ariel Vromen, the movie is starred by Kevin Costner, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
Source: IMDb
Ralph Breaks is a 2018 American animated comedy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (in Johnston's directorial debut).
Source: IMDb
Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.
the movie sis directed by Zack Snyder, and starred by Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill.
Source: IMDb