April 1, 2024
Gattaca, Contact, Metropolis: Sci-fi Movies Recommended By NASA Scientists
Woman in the Moon: Spaceship passengers reach the orb and learn if its atmosphere can sustain human life.
Source: IMDb
Metropolis: In the city of the future, wealthy industrialists reign from their towers while the workers toil away. However, a leader's decision to enlist a mad scientist could lead the city to ruin.
Source: IMDb
Contact: A radio astronomer, discovers the existence of intelligent aliens through radio signals. She and a group of fellow scientists decipher the instructions that they send to build a machine.
Source: IMDb
Gattaca: Vincent, a genetically inferior man who always aspired to travel in space, assumes the identity of a paraplegic to accomplish his goal.
Source: IMDb
2001 A Space Odyssey: Humanity discovers a mystifying, artificial object buried underneath the lunar surface. With the assistance of HAL 9000, an intelligent computer, mankind embarks on a quest.
Source: IMDB
Jurassic Park: An industrialist invites some experts to visit his theme park of cloned dinosaurs. After a power failure, the creatures run loose, putting everyone's lives in danger.
Source: IMDb