January 18, 2024
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Share Glimpse Of Their Twins' Annaprashan
Pankhuri Awasthy took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her twins' annaprashan ceremony.
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy shared a glimpse of the ceremony.
Pankhuri was seen holding her baby boy all along during the annaprashan.
Pankhuri and Gautam had a candid moment with their baby girl.
Pankhuri captioned her post, "Radhya and Raditya’s Annaprashan ♥️"
