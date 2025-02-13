Republic Entertainment Desk

Geetha Govindam To Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna Movies To Watch Before Chhaava

Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier, falls in love with Sita after receiving her letter, but their romance is disrupted when he's imprisoned in Kashmir and a heartfelt letter to her goes undelivered.

Source: IMDb

Animal is about a ruthless industrialist's son who returns home after years, driven by a quest for vengeance against those endangering his father's life.

Source: IMDb

Dear Comrade is about a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer but his anger management issues and violent streak threaten to derail their love story.

Source: IMDb

Goodbye is about the Bhalla family who navigate a poignant journey of grief, healing, and self-discovery as they come to terms with the loss of a beloved family member.

Source: IMDb

Pushpa 2 is about a powerful smuggling kingpin who navigates treacherous rivalries, high-stakes deals, and intense confrontations in a gripping tale of power and revenge.

Source: Instagram

Mission Majnu is about a daring Indian spy who goes undercover in 1970s Pakistan on a high-risk mission to expose a secretive nuclear arms operation.

Source: IMDb

Jai Sulthan is based on a man who is raised by gangsters, seeks redemption by protecting a village, using the job as a catalyst to reform his former associates.

Source: IMDb

