Republic Entertainment Desk
Genelia d'Souza Birthday: Must-watch Movies Of The Actress
Telugu action-comedy directed by Srinu Vytla stars Genelia as Pooja, falling in love with a henchman's henchman, leading to her marriage to her lifelong love.
The romantic comedy Ready, directed by Srinu Vaitla, stars Genelia as Pooja Naidu, a mischievous girl who falls in love with Chandu, the son of a wealthy family. Released on 19 June 2008.
The film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, follows the friendships of Jai and Aditi, who are mistaken for a couple but deny romantic involvement.
Genelia essays the role of the sister of one of Sameer’s students. The two fall in love and she encourages Sameer to not give up on his dreams.
In Force (2011), a vengeful gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), targets and terrorizes a police unit, led by ACP Yashvardhan (John Abraham), and their families.
