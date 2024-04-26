April 26, 2024
George Clooney To Michael Keaton, Hollywood Actors Who Donned The Cape As Batman
Lewis Gilbert Wilson, January 28, 1920 – August 9, 2000, was an American actor, who was most famous for being the first actor to play DC Comics character Batman on screen in the 1943 film Batman.
Lowery, a veteran actor with previous roles in The Mark of Zorro and Dangerous Passage, portrayed Batman in 1949's Batman & Robin.
Adam West, an American actor, portrayed Batman in the 1960s ABC series and 1966 film, and reprised the role until 2017. He also starred in Geronimo, The Outlaws Is Coming, and Robinson Crusoe on Mars.
Michael Keaton gained fame for his role as Batman in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), followed by Pacific Heights (1990).
Kevin Conroy, an American actor, gained fame for voicing Batman in animated media, starting with Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Van Kilmer's e performance in Batman Forever was believable despite the film's inconsistent tone and execution, despite the pressure to replace beloved Michael Keaton.
George Clooney starred in Batman & Robin, a critical failure, and co-starred in Out of Sight with Jennifer Lopez in 1998. He also starred in Three Kings during ER's contract.
