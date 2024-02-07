January 21, 2024
Ghar More Pardesiya, Ram Ji Keh Gaye Siya Se: Devotional Songs To Play On Ram Mandir Inauguration
Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank opens with the famous Ramayan verse 'Raghu Kul Reet Sada Chala Aayi, Pran Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye'.
Source: IMDb
Rishi Kapoor's song Ram Ji Nikli Sawari is another popular Ram geet.
Source: IMDb
Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from the film Swades is picturised on Ramayan.
Source: IMDb
Ram Chandra Keh Gaye Siya Se is one of the most popular Ram songs from Bollywood.
Source: IMDb
Ram Siya Ram from the recent movie Adipurush became massively popular.
Source: X
Jai Shri Ram from the film also gained popularity.
Source: Om Raut/X