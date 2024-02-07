January 21, 2024

Ghar More Pardesiya, Ram Ji Keh Gaye Siya Se: Devotional Songs To Play On Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank opens with the famous Ramayan verse 'Raghu Kul Reet Sada Chala Aayi, Pran Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye'.

Source: IMDb

Rishi Kapoor's song Ram Ji Nikli Sawari is another popular Ram geet.

Source: IMDb

Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from the film Swades is picturised on Ramayan.

Source: IMDb

Ram Chandra Keh Gaye Siya Se is one of the most popular Ram songs from Bollywood.

Source: IMDb

Ram Siya Ram from the recent movie Adipurush became massively popular.

Source: X

Jai Shri Ram from the film also gained popularity.

Source: Om Raut/X

View Next Slide