February 4, 2024

Ghoomer, Dhoom, Guru: Abhishek Bachchan's Hit Films To Watch

Ghoomer (2023) stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The sports drama is available on Zee5.

Source: Ghoomer

Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham was one of hits of 2004. Available on Prime Video.

Source: Dhoom

Dhoom 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan among others. The 2006 film is on Prime Video for streaming.

Source: Dhoom 2

Dhoom 3 stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan. The 2013 film too is on Prime Video.

Source: Dhoom 3

Guru, available on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The Mani Ratnam film was a hit at box office.

Source: Guru

Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji became one of the highest-grossing films of 2005. The film is on Prime Video

Source: Bunty Aur Babli

Dasvi had a direct to OTT release on Netflix. The film starring Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam opened to positive reviews with 7.4 ratings on IMDb.

Source: Dasvi

