February 4, 2024
Ghoomer, Dhoom, Guru: Abhishek Bachchan's Hit Films To Watch
Ghoomer (2023) stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The sports drama is available on Zee5.
Source: Ghoomer
Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham was one of hits of 2004. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Dhoom
Dhoom 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan among others. The 2006 film is on Prime Video for streaming.
Source: Dhoom 2
Dhoom 3 stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan. The 2013 film too is on Prime Video.
Source: Dhoom 3
Guru, available on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The Mani Ratnam film was a hit at box office.
Source: Guru
Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji became one of the highest-grossing films of 2005. The film is on Prime Video
Source: Bunty Aur Babli
Dasvi had a direct to OTT release on Netflix. The film starring Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam opened to positive reviews with 7.4 ratings on IMDb.
Source: Dasvi