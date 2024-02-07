January 30, 2024
Gigi Hadid Frontlines Jacquemus Show At Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner, Julia Roberts Attend
The Jacquemus show took place at the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday and was attended by several celebrities including Julia Roberts.
Gigi Hadid opened the show dressed in a belted coat with an exaggerated shoulder, collar, and round neckline.
Emily Ratajkowski followed her in a blazer and midi pencil skirt.
Kylie Jenner was seen sitting front row at the event donning a red fitted mini dress with a chiffon overlay draped across the chest from Jacquemus’ new collection.
Elite star Ander Muñoz wore a grey sweater with light grey pants.
Jack Harlow wore a pinstripe shirt and black trousers with a matching black jacket.
