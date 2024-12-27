Republic Entertainment Desk

Girls Will Be Girls To Stree 2, Bollywood Movies To Watch On New Year's Eve

Shuchi Talati's debut film, Girls Will be Girls, showcases her confident storytelling and keen directorial eye, focusing on powerful explorations of adolescence. 

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video 

Berlin is about a fans of spy thrillers and those seeking a film that offers more than just surface-level excitement.

 

Where To Watch: Zee 5 

Stree 2 offers a fresh twist on the original, retaining its energy and charm while providing ample entertainment. 

 

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video 

Srikanth is about a blind Srikanth, a student at MIT, founded Bollant Industries, overcoming obstacles in academics and business.

 

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video 

Tikdam is about the story, that is centered on an impoverished father and his two children, transports readers to a time of unburdened life.

 

 

Where To Watch: JIO cinema 

Amar Singh Chamkila is about the symphonic narrative which explores themes of survival, shame, and social standing, providing an immersive experience for viewers.

 

 

Where To Watch: Netflix 

Kiran Rao's return to direction after 14 years is a sharp satire, featuring clever social commentary and heartfelt sisterhood.

 

Where To Watch: Netflix


 

