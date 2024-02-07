February 6, 2024
Good Casting, Man To Man, My Name: Intriguing Spy K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist
Man To Man: Under the guise of an ill-tempered celebrity's bodyguard, Kim Seol-woo, a special agent, sets out to pursue his secret mission.
Good Casting: A spectacle of episodes of old Korean Central Intelligent Agency's female agents' lives and concerns when they accidentally have to go out for fieldwork.
My Name: Following her father's murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss -- and enters the force under his direction.
The Veil: Han Ji Hyuk is a National Intelligence Service agent whose life changes for the worse after being betrayed by someone. Ji Hyuk sets out on a mission to settle scores with his aggressor.
Vagabond: A stuntman involved in a tragic airplane crash ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.
Snowdrop: An enduring love story in 1987 Seoul; a female university student, treats a bleeding student attending a university, who one day jumps into a women's dormitory despite the danger.
