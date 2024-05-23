May 23, 2024
Goodfellas To The Wolf of Wall Street: Highest-Rated IMDb Films of Martin Scorsese
Goodfellas (8.7 IMDb rating): The movie is a riveting portrayal of mob life, following Henry Hill's rise and fall in the criminal underworld.
The Departed (8.5 IMDb rating): The movie explores loyalty and betrayal within the Boston police force and Irish mob.
Casino (8.2 IMDb Rating): It offers a dazzling look at the rise and fall of a Las Vegas casino executive. It's lavish visuals and gripping narrative showcase Scorsese's talent for epic storytelling.
The Wolf of Wall Street (8.2 IMDb Rating): The movie delves into the excesses of stockbroker Jordan Belfort with dynamic direction and a charismatic performance by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Taxi Driver (8.2 IMDb Rating): It is a haunting study of urban alienation and psychological descent, with Robert De Niro's iconic portrayal of Travis Bickle.
