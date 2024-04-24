April 24, 2024
Gripping Dark Romantc Thrillers On Prime Video
Chloe is about Dr. Catherine Stewart who hires an escort named Chloe to test her husband's faithfulness, intensifying their relationship as they suspect infidelity.
Source: IMDb
Deep Water is about a wealthy husband who permits his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce becomes a suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.
Source: IMDb
Hunterr revolves around Mandar, a man who is obsessed with sex, chases girls until he meets Tripti and settles down with her, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Vijay Maurya.
Source: IMDb
Raavan is about a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of a policeman who killed his sister, but later falls in love with her, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Govinda.
Source: IMDb
Bones And All is all about a young woman embarks on a mile journey through America, encountering a disenfranchised drifter, whose tragic pasts lead to a final stand that determines love's survival.
Source: IMDb
Priscilla is about teenage Priscilla Beaulieu who meets Elvis Presley, who becomes an unexpected crush, ally, and vulnerable best friend in private moments, directed by Sofia Coppola.
Source: IMDb
The Tourist is about Frank, an American tourist, who visits Italy to heal a broken heart, and Elise, an extraordinary woman, deliberately crosses his path.
Source: IMDb