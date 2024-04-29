April 29, 2024
Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan: Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer Movies To Watch
Siddhant Chaturvedi, born on April 29, 1993, is an Indian actor known for his roles in Hindi films. As the actor turns 31 on April 29, let's take a look at his best works.
Source: IMDb
Gehraiyaan: The film explores the complexities of modern human relationships. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ananya Panday.
The Gully Boy is a coming-of-age story about street rappers in Mumbai. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 revolves around Rakesh Trivedi and his wife Vimmi Saluja Trivedi who retire from conning others with the "Bunty Aur Babli" brand for money.
Phone Bhoot is about Ghostbusters facing challenges when an eerie ghost reveals her business plan, causing their plans to fall apart.
Kho Gaye Hum is about Ahana, Neil, and Imaad, three 20-year-old friends, who navigate digital complexities and self-discovery, relying on each other in a film directed by Arjun Varain Singh.
