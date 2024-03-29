March 29, 2024
Vijay Varma, Birthday: A Look At Actor's Finest Performances
Gully Boy: In the film, he played the role of Moeen, who was shown as a vulnerable and warm-hearted man at first. But little did the audience know about his dark side.
Source: IMDb
Mirzapur: In the series, he played the dual role of twin brothers, Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi. His outstanding performance of two distinct individuals with the same face impressed the audience.
Source: IMDb
Darlings: He played the role of Alia Bhatt's abusive husband Hamza. He nailed the art of playing despicable characters.
Source: Darlings poster
Dahaad: Anand is a simple school teacher, who later turns out to be a slimy and cunning antagonist.
Source: IMDB
She: Varma plays an obscene drug dealer in Imtiaz Ali's She, radiating danger through his physicality.
Source: IMDb