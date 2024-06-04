June 4, 2024
Gunaah To Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, OTT Releases This Week
The Acolyte is a Star Wars film starring a Jedi master and a dangerous warrior investigating a crime spree during the High Republic era. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar June 6
Source: IMDb
Ajay Devgn stars in a biographical sports drama Maidaan about legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who transformed Indian football's Olympics performance. Streaming on Prime Video, June 5
Source: BookMyShow
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-packed thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, focusing on recovering a stolen AI weapon from Dr. Kabir, available on Netflix from June 6.
Source: IANS
Gunaah is a captivating drama featuring Gashmeer Mahajani as Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler falsely accused of murder. Streaming on Disney +Hotstar June 3.
Source: IMDb
Blackout is a crime thriller featuring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover, set in a citywide blackout involving a massive jewellery heist. Streaming on JioCinema on June 7.
Source: IMDb
TVF's Gullak returns for a fourth season, focusing on the Mishra family in India, navigating middle-class life, parenting, and adulthood, with Aman's journey highlighted. Streaming on SonyLIV June 7.
Source: IMDb
Hit Man is a Netflix romantic action comedy starring Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a part-time police officer disguised as a hitman and their growing relationship. Released on June 7.
Source: IMDb