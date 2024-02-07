January 23, 2024
Gupt, Kahaani, Drishyam And Other Hindi Murder Mystery Films That Will Keep You Hooked
Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022): The cult-classic remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, stars Ajay as the protagonist and Tabu in the role of the fierce cop.
Source: IMDb
Kahaani: Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. When all clues lead to a dead end, she realises that there is more than what meets the eye.
Source: IMDb
Talaash: Inspector Shekhawat and his wife are stunned when their son dies. While his wife openly struggles to deal with her loss, he distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor.
Source: IMDb
Talvar: A hardened investigator deals with conflicting perspectives involving a brutal double murder. The case gets complicated when the parents of the murdered girl emerge as the prime suspects.
Source: IMDb
Badla: Naina, a successful entrepreneur and married woman, gets caught in a web of accusations when her lover is found dead. She then hires a reputable lawyer to work with her on the case.
Source: IMDb
Ittefaq: Dev, a police officer, investigates a double murder case that has two witnesses, Vikram and Maya, who are also the suspects. To find the truth, the officer starts interrogating them.
Source: IMDb