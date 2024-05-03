May 3, 2024

Guru To Sholay, Bollywood Movies Shot In Village

The song of the movie Taal who was shot in the Chamba Valley in Himachal Pradesh, features Aishwarya dancing in the rain against majestic mountains and raging rivers.

In the movie titled Roja, Ramgarh, a fictional village in Karnataka, is known for its stark and raw nature, derived from the nearby village of Ramnagar.

Lootera is based on 1953 O. Henry short story, depicts a con artist's heartbreak and emotional turmoil in the picturesque Purulia district of West Bengal.

Guru, a Mani Ratnam film and Abhishek Bachchan's best performance, is a fictionalized version of Dhirubhai Ambani's life, set in Badami, Gujarat.

Ishqiya is based on The Mahmudabad Palace in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, captivated us with its captivating tale of con-men and elaborate plans, making it an authentic bygone era experience.

Muruganantham collaborated with R. Balki, Kumar, and Khanna on set in India, ensuring accuracy in machine construction, operation, and posture, primarily in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Lagaan, a highly acclaimed Indian film, tells the story of Champaner, a small village in Gujarat, who defeated British overlords in cricket to avoid taxes for three years.

