February 5, 2024
Gyeongseong Creature To Itaewon Class: Park Seo Joon K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist
Kill Me Heal Me: In Kill Me, Heal Me, Seo Joon portrayed Oh Rion, a character delving into investigations while balancing a dynamic relationship with his twin sister.
Source: IMDb
Gyeongseong Creature: In Gyeongseong Creature, Seo Joon takes on the role of Jang Tae Sang, a figure of influence in the city's renowned pawn shop.
Source: Netflix
Hwarang: Seo Joon portrayed a young man of humble origins who transcends societal barriers to become a legendary Hwarang warrior.
Source: X
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: Seo Joon took on the role of Lee Young Joon, portraying the charismatic vice-chairman of a major corporation. His portrayal captured the complex persona of Young Joon.
Source: IMDb
Itaewon Class: As Park Sae Royi in Itaewon Class, Seo Joon embodied a determined individual seeking justice and success after personal tragedy.
Source: IMDb