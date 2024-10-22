Republic Entertainment Desk

Halloween 2024: Beetlejuice, Deadpool And Wolverine, New Movies Inspired Costume Ideas

It blends dark comedy with supernatural horror. You may wear a black and white striped suit, a green wig and face paint to channel spooky Beetlejuice.

Source: IMDb

Customize Deadpool's red costume for various versions like Ladypool or Kidpool, showcasing his versatility and versatility in the comic book world.

Source: IMDb

Joker: Folie à Deux explores the dark realm of madness and toxic relationships, requiring viewers to wear eerie clown makeup for a chilling psychological horror story.

Source: IMDb

For The Substance look, you may opt to wear an 80s-style cropped T-shirt, high-waisted briefs, or a bright yellow coat with sunglasses.

Source: IMDb

To become T'Challa from Black Panther, all you need is a black bodysuit and black gloves.

Source: IMDb

The movie Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts, is an iconic and fun idea for a BFF Halloween costume, both before and after her performance.

Source: Instagram

Glinda, the powerful sorceress from The Wizard of Oz, is an iconic figure that can be recreated to create a more powerful and iconic character.

Source: IMDb

Create an iconic Edward Scissorhands look with DIY scissorhands, a black leather suit, pale makeup, and wildly styled hair.

Source: IMDb

Wear a creepy ensemble from Jordan Peele's movie Us, featuring a red jumpsuit and oversized scissors, and practice your zoned-out stare to scare other partygoers.

Source: IMDb

The Purge's sixth installment offers a quick, yet chilling costume that remains relevant for the upcoming sixth installment of the film franchise.

Source: IMDb