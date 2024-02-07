January 9, 2024
Hansika Motwani shares a glimpse of her Switzerland vacation
Hansika Motwani shares a string of photos from her Switzerland vacation on her Instagram handle.
Source: Instagram
Hansika Motwani captions her post, "Lil corners 🇨🇭."
Source: Instagram
Hansika Motwani drops a glimpse of her hotel.
Source: Instagram
Hansika Motwani shares a picture of a giant flower vase.
Source: Instagram
Hansika Motwani opts for a no makeup look and dons casual outfit.
Source: Instagram
Hansika Motwani shares more pictures from her hotel.
Source: Instagram