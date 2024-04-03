April 2, 2024
HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma's Tropical Vacation Amid Sequel Prep
Prasanth Varma is currently in the midst of what appears to be a solo tropical getaway.
Source: Instagram
The director's most recent post from the same, shows him spending the afternoon by the beach, fishing out a starfish.
Source: Instagram
Though Varma has not revealed where he is vacationing, from the looks of the lush locales and ornate structures, the director is most likely in Thailand.
Source: Instagram
Prasanth had previously also shared a short video of himself biking through some forest-covered winding roads.
Source: Instagram
The HanuMan director's vacation comes amid his prep for the officially announced sequel of the Teja Sajja starrer - titled Jai Hanuman.
Source: Instagram
Incidentally, the actor also has another film, Octopus in the works.
Source: Instagram
Not many know, that Octopus, with Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, actually went on floors before HanuMan did. The film currently stands at 65% completion.
Source: Instagram